Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 650

Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904
VS
Kirin 650
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 65K
  • Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +63%
276
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +26%
1025
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904 +81%
119024
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2019 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 675 and Exynos 7904
2. Exynos 9611 and Exynos 7904
3. Snapdragon 665 and Exynos 7904
4. Snapdragon 660 and Exynos 7904
5. Exynos 9610 and Exynos 7904
6. Snapdragon 660 and Kirin 650
7. Snapdragon 435 and Kirin 650
8. Snapdragon 652 and Kirin 650
9. Snapdragon 430 and Kirin 650

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Exynos 7904, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish