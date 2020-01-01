Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 655

Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904
VS
Kirin 655
Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 66K
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +60%
276
Kirin 655
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +21%
1025
Kirin 655
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904 +79%
119024
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2019 December 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7904 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 7904 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
3. Samsung Exynos 7904 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Samsung Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 990
5. Samsung Exynos 7904 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
6. HiSilicon Kirin 655 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
7. HiSilicon Kirin 655 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
8. HiSilicon Kirin 655 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
9. HiSilicon Kirin 655 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
10. HiSilicon Kirin 655 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 655 and Exynos 7904, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish