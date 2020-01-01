Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +42%
275
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +14%
1022
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|-
