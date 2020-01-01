Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 659

Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904
VS
Kirin 659
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +42%
275
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +14%
1022
Kirin 659
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Kirin 659
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2019 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
17 (73.9%)
6 (26.1%)
Total votes: 23

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish