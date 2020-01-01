Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 156K vs 106K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904
272
Kirin 710A +16%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1001
Kirin 710A +14%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
106084
Kirin 710A +48%
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 2 4
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

