We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 108K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904
275
Kirin 710F +18%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1022
Kirin 710F +33%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Kirin 710F +57%
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 2 4
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
