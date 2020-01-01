Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904
276
Kirin 955 +24%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1025
Kirin 955 +7%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
119024
Kirin 955
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

