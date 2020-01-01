Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 119K
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~35%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904
276
Kirin 960 +40%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1025
Kirin 960 +56%
1600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
119024
Kirin 960 +75%
208614

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

