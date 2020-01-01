Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 119K
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
276
Kirin 960 +40%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1025
Kirin 960 +56%
1600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119024
Kirin 960 +75%
208614
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Kirin 960
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|-
