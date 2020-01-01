Exynos 7904 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 108K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Kirin 970 +43%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Kirin 970 +36%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Kirin 970 +116%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
