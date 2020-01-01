Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Helio A22

Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 108K vs 81K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +69%
275
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +88%
1022
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904 +34%
108609
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish