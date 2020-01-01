Exynos 7904 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 108K vs 81K
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Announced 8 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +69%
275
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +88%
1022
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904 +34%
108609
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and MediaTek Helio A22
- MediaTek Helio P22 and MediaTek Helio A22
- MediaTek MT6739 and MediaTek Helio A22