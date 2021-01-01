Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Helio G88

Exynos 7904
VS
Helio G88
Exynos 7904
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 117K
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7904
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7904
117968
Helio G88 +64%
192977
CPU 48132 74619
GPU 20946 33985
Memory 26462 42103
UX 31561 43577
Total score 117968 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7904
268
Helio G88 +25%
335
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7904
995
Helio G88 +30%
1290
Image compression 58.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.23 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.65 words/s -
Machine learning 13.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.64 images/s -
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 311.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Exynos 7904, or ask any questions
