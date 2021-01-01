Exynos 7904 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 117K
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|48132
|74619
|GPU
|20946
|33985
|Memory
|26462
|42103
|UX
|31561
|43577
|Total score
|117968
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
268
Helio G88 +25%
335
Multi-Core Score
995
Helio G88 +30%
1290
|Image compression
|58.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.23 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19.65 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|13.6 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|6.64 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.18 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|311.15 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
