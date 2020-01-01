Exynos 7904 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Performs 59% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 9 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
24 (72.7%)
9 (27.3%)
Total votes: 33
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and MediaTek Helio P22
- Mediatek Helio P60 and MediaTek Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio P22
- MediaTek Helio G70 and Helio P22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and MediaTek Helio P22