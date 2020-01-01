Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 108K vs 103K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +80%
275
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +19%
1022
Helio P23
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904 +5%
108609
Helio P23
103919

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 770 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2019 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6763V
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

