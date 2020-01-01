Exynos 7904 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 108K vs 96K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +62%
275
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +5%
1022
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904 +13%
108609
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|December 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
Cast your vote
11 (68.8%)
5 (31.3%)
Total votes: 16
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 vs Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 vs MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs MediaTek Helio P35
- MediaTek Helio P20 vs Helio P35