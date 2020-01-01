Exynos 7904 vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 108K
- Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Helio P60 +12%
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Helio P60 +59%
172442
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|2
|3
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6771
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
Cast your vote
3 (27.3%)
8 (72.7%)
Total votes: 11
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Mediatek Helio P60
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Mediatek Helio P60
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Mediatek Helio P60