Exynos 7904 vs Helio P90

Exynos 7904
VS
Helio P90
Exynos 7904
Helio P90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Performs 91% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 117K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7904
vs
Helio P90

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7904
117494
Helio P90 +83%
214928
CPU 48132 83211
GPU 20946 42905
Memory 26462 47737
UX 31561 45218
Total score 117494 214928
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7904
272
Helio P90 +43%
390
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7904
999
Helio P90 +46%
1461
Image compression 58.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.23 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.65 words/s -
Machine learning 13.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.64 images/s -
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 311.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 12
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 November 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6779
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

