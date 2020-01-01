Exynos 7904 vs Helio P95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
40
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Performs 91% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 214K vs 119K
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
276
Helio P95 +45%
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1025
Helio P95 +47%
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119024
Helio P95 +80%
214296
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Helio P95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|12
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1