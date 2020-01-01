Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 93K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +4%
276
Helio X20
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +26%
1025
Helio X20
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904 +27%
119024
Helio X20
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 May 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6797
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

