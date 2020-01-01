Exynos 7904 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 93K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +4%
276
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +26%
1025
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904 +27%
119024
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6797
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
