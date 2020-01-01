Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +117%
275
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +149%
1022
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|24
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
