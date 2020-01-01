Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Announced 8 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|450 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM429
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
