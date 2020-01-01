Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 430 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 3 years and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 770 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2019 September 2015
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MSM8937
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site

