Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 108K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 11 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +8%
275
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Snapdragon 460 +23%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Snapdragon 460 +38%
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
