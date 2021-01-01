Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 120K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 7904
120290
Snapdragon 480 +6%
126951
CPU 48132 -
GPU 20946 -
Memory 26462 -
UX 31561 -
Total score 120290 126951

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7904
1016
Snapdragon 480 +41%
1432
Image compression 58.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.23 images/s -
Speech recognition 19.65 words/s -
Machine learning 13.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 6.64 images/s -
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 311.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 770 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

