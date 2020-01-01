Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 91% better in floating-point computations
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +61%
275
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Snapdragon 625 +1%
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
Cast your vote
18 (62.1%)
11 (37.9%)
Total votes: 29
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 or Snapdragon 625