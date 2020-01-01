Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 108K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Snapdragon 636 +10%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Snapdragon 636 +37%
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
23 (51.1%)
22 (48.9%)
Total votes: 45
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 712 and Exynos 7904
- Snapdragon 710 and Exynos 7904
- Snapdragon 665 and Exynos 7904
- Snapdragon 660 and Exynos 7904
- Exynos 7885 and Exynos 7904
- Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 636
- Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 636
- Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 636
- Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 636
- Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 636