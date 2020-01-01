Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 108K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1022
Snapdragon 636 +10%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Snapdragon 636 +37%
148783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 509
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 770 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2019 October 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM636
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

