We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 108K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1022
Snapdragon 662 +38%
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Snapdragon 662 +65%
179359

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 770 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM615
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 662 and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
