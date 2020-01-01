Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 108K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Snapdragon 675 +55%
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Snapdragon 675 +37%
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Snapdragon 675 +91%
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
Cast your vote
8 (44.4%)
10 (55.6%)
Total votes: 18
Related Comparisons
- Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 712
- Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 710
- Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 665
- Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 660
- Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 450
- Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 675 and Kirin 710
- Snapdragon 675 and Kirin 970
- Snapdragon 675 and Exynos 9611