We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 119K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1025
Snapdragon 678 +37%
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
119024
Snapdragon 678 +82%
217148

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 770 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 December 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM678
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Exynos 7904, or ask any questions
