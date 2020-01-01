Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 119K
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
276
Snapdragon 678 +61%
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1025
Snapdragon 678 +37%
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119024
Snapdragon 678 +82%
217148
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM678
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1