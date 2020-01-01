Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced 9 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 5.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 108K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Snapdragon 710 +43%
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Snapdragon 710 +42%
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Snapdragon 710 +104%
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
