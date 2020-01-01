Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Performs 5.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 108K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1022
Snapdragon 710 +42%
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Snapdragon 710 +104%
221157

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 770 MHz 750 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem - X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2019 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
