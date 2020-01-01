Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Performs 5.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 119K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1025
Snapdragon 720G +69%
1728
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
119024
Snapdragon 720G +136%
281004

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 770 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

