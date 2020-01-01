Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 6.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 119K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
276
Snapdragon 730G +97%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1025
Snapdragon 730G +69%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119024
Snapdragon 730G +138%
283112
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|575 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
