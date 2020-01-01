Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 820

Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904
VS
Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 3 years and 4 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 7.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +26%
1022
Snapdragon 820
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 770 MHz 624 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2019 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
