Exynos 7904 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 11.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 108K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Snapdragon 845 +62%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Snapdragon 845 +71%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Snapdragon 845 +232%
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|December 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845