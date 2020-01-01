Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 1080 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 1080

Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904
VS
Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 5.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904
276
Exynos 1080 +212%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1025
Exynos 1080 +190%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
119024
Exynos 1080 +439%
641417

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 770 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Processor
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7904 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 7904 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
3. Samsung Exynos 7904 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Samsung Exynos 7904 and Samsung Exynos 990
5. Samsung Exynos 7904 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
6. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Samsung Exynos 9611
7. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
8. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Samsung Exynos 990
9. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Apple A14 Bionic
10. Samsung Exynos 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1080 and Exynos 7904, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish