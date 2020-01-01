Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3 years later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|2
|1
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|23 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
