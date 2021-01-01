Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7872
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|48132
|51214
|GPU
|20946
|16685
|Memory
|26462
|24627
|UX
|31561
|29764
|Total score
|117494
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
272
Exynos 7872 +7%
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7904 +29%
999
772
|Image compression
|58.3 Mpixels/s
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.23 images/s
|6.86 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19.65 words/s
|16.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|13.6 images/s
|10.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|6.64 images/s
|5.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.18 Mnodes/s
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|311.15 Krows/s
|233.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Exynos 7872
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|16
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|January 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
