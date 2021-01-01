Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7872

Exynos 7904
VS
Exynos 7872
Exynos 7904
Exynos 7872

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7904
vs
Exynos 7872

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 48132 51214
GPU 20946 16685
Memory 26462 24627
UX 31561 29764
Total score 117494 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7904
272
Exynos 7872 +7%
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7904 +29%
999
Exynos 7872
772
Image compression 58.3 Mpixels/s 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.23 images/s 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition 19.65 words/s 16.1 words/s
Machine learning 13.6 images/s 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting 6.64 images/s 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.18 Mnodes/s 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 311.15 Krows/s 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Exynos 7872

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency - 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 January 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

