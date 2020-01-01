Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7880 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7880

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (1900 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Performs 9% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904 +88%
275
Exynos 7880
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904 +11%
1022
Exynos 7880
919
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Exynos 7880
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Exynos 7880

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 2 3
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 71 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1033 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 16.5 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 January 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Samsung Exynos 7880 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7880 and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
