Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7884B

Exynos 7904
Exynos 7904
VS
Exynos 7884B
Exynos 7884B

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Performs 2% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Exynos 7884B
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Exynos 7884B

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1560 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 770 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 64 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 September 2019
Class Mid range Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site -

