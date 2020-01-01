Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7885
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
- Higher GPU frequency (~69%)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 108K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Exynos 7885 +18%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1022
Exynos 7885 +2%
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108609
Exynos 7885 +29%
140248
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|65 Gigaflops
|29 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7904 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7885 official site
