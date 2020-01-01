Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7885 – what's better?

Exynos 7904 vs Exynos 7885

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7904 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7904
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Higher GPU frequency (~69%)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 140K vs 108K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7904
275
Exynos 7885 +18%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7904
1022
Exynos 7885 +2%
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7904
108609
Exynos 7885 +29%
140248

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7904 and Exynos 7885

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1300 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 65 Gigaflops 29 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2019 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7904 official site Samsung Exynos 7885 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 7904 or ask any questions
