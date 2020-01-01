Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali G52) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 4 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 119K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Apple A9 +258%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Apple A9 +10%
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Apple A9 +43%
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency - 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs - 192
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2015
Class Low end Flagship

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
