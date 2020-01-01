Exynos 850 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali G52) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 119K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Apple A9 +258%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Apple A9 +10%
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Apple A9 +43%
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
