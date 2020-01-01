Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 93%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 65K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Performs 54% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Kirin 650 +11%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +16%
940
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +93%
127139
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
