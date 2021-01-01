Exynos 850 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|47319
|42694
|GPU
|20564
|10714
|Memory
|35627
|35791
|UX
|21661
|20904
|Total score
|126001
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
161
Kirin 659 +20%
194
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +7%
933
868
|Image compression
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.11 images/s
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|17 words/s
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.06 images/s
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|335.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|-
