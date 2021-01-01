Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
126001
Kirin 659
n/a
CPU 47319 42694
GPU 20564 10714
Memory 35627 35791
UX 21661 20904
Total score 126001 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
161
Kirin 659 +20%
194
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +7%
933
Kirin 659
868
Image compression 71.2 Mpixels/s 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.11 images/s 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition 17 words/s 14.4 words/s
Machine learning 12.9 images/s 10 images/s
Camera shooting 5.06 images/s 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s 335.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site -

