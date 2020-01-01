Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 159K vs 119K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Kirin 710 +116%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Kirin 710 +31%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Kirin 710 +33%
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 July 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

