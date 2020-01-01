Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 156K vs 123K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
151
Kirin 710A +109%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
933
Kirin 710A +23%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
123699
Kirin 710A +27%
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 6 4
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
