Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Kirin 810

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 11-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 21.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 325K vs 127K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Kirin 810 +301%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Kirin 810 +117%
2043
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Kirin 810 +156%
325517

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 6 6
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 675 and Exynos 850
2. Exynos 9611 and Exynos 850
3. Snapdragon 712 and Exynos 850
4. Kirin 710 and Exynos 850
5. Snapdragon 660 and Exynos 850
6. Snapdragon 675 and Kirin 810
7. Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 810
8. Kirin 970 and Kirin 810
9. Kirin 980 and Kirin 810
10. Snapdragon 660 and Kirin 810

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish