Exynos 850 vs Kirin 950

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 127K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Kirin 950 +127%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Kirin 950 +38%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Kirin 950 +36%
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
