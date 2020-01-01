Exynos 850 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
61
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 13.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 228K vs 125K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Kirin 970 +156%
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
928
Kirin 970 +45%
1348
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
125100
Kirin 970 +83%
228668
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|1
|12
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
