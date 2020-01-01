Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 13.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 228K vs 125K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
150
Kirin 970 +156%
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
928
Kirin 970 +45%
1348
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
125100
Kirin 970 +83%
228668

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 1 12
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

