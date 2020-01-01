Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 26.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 402K vs 127K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Kirin 980 +360%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Kirin 980 +168%
2522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Kirin 980 +217%
402570

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 6 10
Shading units 96 160
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2020 August 2018
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

