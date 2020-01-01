Exynos 850 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
65
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 26.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 402K vs 127K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Kirin 980 +360%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
940
Kirin 980 +168%
2522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
127139
Kirin 980 +217%
402570
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|10
|Shading units
|96
|160
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1