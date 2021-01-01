Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Dimensity 1000L

Exynos 850
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Exynos 850
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 126K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
126001
Dimensity 1000L +164%
333006
CPU 47319 124605
GPU 20564 97817
Memory 35627 68951
UX 21661 44792
Total score 126001 333006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
933
Dimensity 1000L +43%
1338
Image compression 71.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.11 images/s -
Speech recognition 17 words/s -
Machine learning 12.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.06 images/s -
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 7 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 820 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 6 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Samsung Exynos 850
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Exynos 850
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Samsung Exynos 850
4. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Samsung Exynos 850
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 850
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
8. MediaTek Helio G90T or Dimensity 1000L
9. MediaTek Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish