We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 720 (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 720
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 291K vs 127K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|47319
|94712
|GPU
|20564
|72127
|Memory
|35627
|67407
|UX
|21661
|56445
|Total score
|127696
|291723
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
163
Dimensity 720 +220%
521
Multi-Core Score
962
Dimensity 720 +75%
1686
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|30 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme V3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Dimensity 720
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|3
|Shading units
|96
|48
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|July 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6853V
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site
