We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali G52) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 81K
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Helio A22 +7%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +69%
918
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +48%
119634
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency - 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page - MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Comments

