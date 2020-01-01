Exynos 850 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali G52) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 81K
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Helio A22 +7%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +69%
918
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +48%
119634
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
